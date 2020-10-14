1/1
Concetta Marie Fratto
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Concetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Concetta Marie Fratto ( née Liberatore) 79 of Geneva, beloved wife of Ralph Fratto passed away peacefully at her home on October 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.

Connie was born October 29, 1940 in Lyons, New York to Vincenzo "James" Liberatore and Anna Rose Borrigine. She married Ralph Fratto of Geneva in 1958 and gave birth to her first child Ralph "Rocky" Fratto on her birthday that same year. Connie took great pride in her son's boxing career. She dedicated herself to preparing his meals and filming all of his matches.

Connie was a hairdresser by trade, but where she truly shined was in the kitchen. She looked forward to every holiday, so she could prepare meals that only an Italian grandmother could pull off.

Her world-class cooking made her a tough customer at local restaurants (where she was known to sneak in her own hot peppers on occasion).

Connie loved Patsy Cline music and she never missed an opportunity to sing one of her songs, which included a live performance on the "Lonesome Larry" radio show in the 1950's.

She will be remembered for her strong will, loyalty, and love for her family, which was always her driving force.

Connie will be truly missed and forever loved by her entire family (including her loyal dog and companion Peppino).

She is survived by her husband Ralph Fratto of Geneva; son Ralph "Rocky" (Sally Ann) Fratto of Geneva; daughters Anna (Tony) Manzari of Seneca Falls and Gina Fratto Wilson of Geneva; grandsons Raffaele Fratto of Geneva, Mario (Mariah) Fratto of Geneva, Frank (Brittany) Fratto of Geneva, Gerry Manzari of San Antonio, Tex., Anthony Manzari of Seneca Falls and Tyler Wilson of Marion; granddaughters Anna Manzari of Seneca Falls and Concetta (Josh) Manzari of Rochester; and great grandchildren Adriana Lucia, Livia Angeline and Johnny Jr.; and brother Paul (Pam) Liberatore of Cape Coral, Fla.; aunt Mary Sline of Florida; many nieces, nephews and cousins

She was predeceased by her parents Vincenzo and Anna Liberatore; brothers, Gerardo Liberatore and John Liberatore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sat. (Oct. 17), at St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Geneva. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Mausoleum.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved