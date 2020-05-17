Concetta R. "Connie" Norris
1939 - 2020
GENEVA - Concetta "Connie" R. Norris, 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday (May 9, 2020), at Rochester General Hospital.

In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Contributions may be directed to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St. Waterloo, NY 13165.

Connie was born on April 11, 1939, in Geneva and was a daughter of the late Basil W. and Mae (Pacil) Rizzo. She enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking with her husband Raymond, playing with the family pets, listening to 80's music, watching soap operas, movies and wrestling on Monday and Friday nights.

She is survived and will be greatly missed by her husband, of 61 years, whom she married on May 9, 1959, Raymond E. Norris of Geneva; daughters Constance A. Norris of Geneva, Anita M. (Jim) Jahna of Geneva and Mary M. (Mike Stuck) Sindoni of Waterloo; grandchildren Michael Durso and Jennifer Durso, Angelina Sindoni and Anita Sindoni; great-grandchild, Alivia G. Helstrom; nieces Kim (Dave) Miller, Linda Allen, and Beth (Preston) Dinkel; and brother-in-law, Thomas Allen.

Connie was predeceased by her sister, Janice Allen.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
