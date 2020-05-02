Connie G. Richardson
SENECA FALLS -- Connie G. Richardson, 67, of Clinton St. passed away Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at her residence.

Celebration of Life and interment in Moorseville Cemetery, Penn. will be at the convenience of the family.

Kindly consider contributions to the United Way of Seneca County in memory of Connie.

Born in Bellefonte, Penn. the daughter of Robert E. and Nancy Hallman Greene. Connie spent most of her life in the Seneca Falls area. She was a Community Coordinator for the United Way of Seneca Falls. A member of the First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls. A member of the Seneca Singers and a Volunteer at Huntingdon County Farm Museum. Also several community youth programs. Connie was an avid quilter and genealogist.

She is survived by her mother, Nancy Greene of Delaware; her daughter, Kaiti (Jason) Parish of Virginia; and her son, Jeff (Laura Jeltema) Richardson of Michigan; two brothers Robert E. (Diane) Greene of Penn. and David H. (Laura) Greene of Delaware; four grandchildren Alex, Jayne, Bram and Evelyn.

Predeceased by her husband, Retired Major Paul V. Richardson in 2016.

Arrangements are being handled by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 2 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Connie was such a wonderful gal, kind and generous. I am so sorry that she is gone. She will be missed by many people.
Susan Turmelle
Family
