NEWARK - Connie Lee Fitch, 72 entered eternal rest on Tuesday (February 19, 2019).



Family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday (March 1) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. All other services will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In memory of Connie, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wayne ARC, 150 Van Buren Street, Newark, NY 14513.



Connie was born the daughter of the late Thurlow and Thelma (Heald) Robbins on Wednesday, October 9, 1946, in San Pedro, CA. She spent her life in the Palmyra area, graduating from Pal-Mac High School class of 1964. She worked for Wegmans in Newark and Geneva for 30 years. Connie was a foster-grandparent for Roosevelt Children Center. She was a big fan of the Beatles and Paul McCartney.



Connie will be remembered by her sons Jonathan Fitch and Jason Fitch both of N.C.; brother, Gary Robbins; several nieces and nephews.



Connie was predeceased by husband, Norman E. Fitch in 2012 and her sister, Dolores Scott in 2018.



