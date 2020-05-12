NEWARK - Conrad Joseph (C.J.) Edmonds loving son, brother and friend, passed away unexpectedly on May 8, 2020 at the age of 30.A celebration of life will be announced when we can gather together again.C.J. was born in Rochester, N.Y. but spent most of life in Newark where he attended Newark Central Schools and had most recently worked at IEC Electronics.He enjoyed reading, playing video games, and binge watching his favorite shows, The Office and Game of Thrones. Most of all, he held close to his family who he loved with all his heart. Everyone who knew him will tell you that he was kind, loving, generous and lit up every room he entered. Let his passing remind us to love each other with our whole hearts and cherish every moment.He leaves behind his parents Thomas and Diane Barnard Ledbetter, and Dale (Maureen) Edmonds; three sisters Sarah Nicole Edmonds (Robin Terwilliger), Alexandra (Allie) Edmonds (Christopher Santelli) both of Newark, Clare Hudson of Syracuse; four brothers Brantley Edmonds (Alyssa Bittel) of Syracuse, Matthew Edmonds (Madisyn Gillette) of North Rose, Spencer Edmonds (Ryan Davis) of Charlotte, N.C. and Thomas Ledbetter of Newark; his grandparents Mike and Tracy Barnard of Hobe Sound, Fla., Margaret Bentley of Phelps and Richard Edmonds of Hawaii; his uncle, Greg Barnard of Victor; his aunt, Carey (Brian) DeVaney of Hobe Sound, Fla.; and his beloved nieces and nephews Olivia, Bentley, Emmalyn, Kegan, Grayson; and his best little bud, Richie Fernandez; his best friend always, Nicolas Botcher; and finally his four legged favorite, Riggs, who he spoiled daily. His extended family includes numerous aunts, uncles and cousins from North Carolina and all over the country.He is predeceased by his uncle, Douglas Barnard; his grandfather, Alexander Bentley; and his grandmothers Daisy Elnora Huskins and Mildred Edmonds.