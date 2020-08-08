NEWARK – Conrada E. Morales, 86, died on Thursday (August 6, 2020) at home surrounded by her family.Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (August 11) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required.Mrs. Morales was born in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico on July 25, 1934 the daughter of the late Juana Colon and Francisco Rivera. She was a homemaker raising seven children with her husband Pedro Espada Morales.Conrada is survived by five children Evelyn Espada of Newark, Ivette (Gilbert) Gonzalez of Newark, Carmen Kline of Newark, Michael (Cathy) Espada of Newark and Edwin Espada of Newark; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great grandchildren; two sisters Carmen Miranda of Newark and Nellie (Deigo Santiago) Rivera; a brother, Raymond (Olga) Rivera of Buffalo.She was predeceased by her parents; and two children Pedro and Rose Ann Morales.