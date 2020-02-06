|
SENECA FALLS – Constance "Connie" A. Eno, 83, of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away Monday (February 3, 2020).
Family and friends may call from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, (February 8) at Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, N.Y. There will be a funeral service immediately following at 5 p.m. with Father Roy Kiggins of St. Francis/St. Clare Church, officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be sent, in Connie's name, to Huntington Living Center, 369 E. Main St., Waterloo, NY 13165.
Connie was born in Geneva, N.Y. on August 16, 1936 to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Cox) Favreau. She resided in Seneca Falls most of her life. She was a graduate of Willard State Nursing school and became a Registered Nurse. Connie was employed at the former Taylor Brown Memorial Hospital, then worked for Dr. Tim Ryan's office, where she retired. She was a member of St Francis/St. Clare Parish. Connie had been active in the Elks Club. She enjoyed working in her garden, and loved her flowers, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Connie is survived by her husband of 63 years, Henry (Harry) Eno of Fayette, N.Y.; two daughters Lynn Carson of Fayette, N.Y. and Shelly (Joseph) Capacci of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; one son, Gary (Maureen) Eno of Liverpool, N.Y.; dear friend and Aunt, Sheila Favreau of Rochester, N.Y.; sister-in-law, June Favreau of Ovid, N.Y.; five grandchildren Anthony Eno, Jeffrey (Caitlin) Rosenkrans, Amy (Rosenkrans) (Robert) Dickman, Nicholas and Sarah Capacci; three great-grandchildren Cole Dickman, Kip and Maeve Rosenkrans.
Besides her parents, Connie is predeceased by her brother, Robert Favreau.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020