Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Constance Beverly Reagan. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:00 AM St Mark's Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Constance Beverly Reagan



4/3/34 – 5/21/19



Connie Reagan died peacefully on Tuesday (May 21) at Keuka Comfort Care Home with her family by her side.



A funeral service will be announced at a later date. Memorial service will be held Saturday (July 27) at 10 a.m. at St Mark's Episcopal Church.



Per her wishes, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County or to Keuka Comfort Care Home.



Constance Beverly Clark (known as Bev in childhood) was born in Stratford, Connecticut on April 3, 1934 to loving parents Constance C. and Myron B. Clark. She spent her childhood all around the east coast, living in Brooklyn, Boston, Pittsburgh, and in her high school days in Tenafly, New Jersey. She moved to Keuka Park in 1952 to attend Keuka College. She married Charles K. Reagan in 1953, with whom she built a full and loving life with their six children in Keuka Park until moving to Beverly Hills, Florida in 1996. She returned to Penn Yan in 2016.



Connie was a renaissance woman, with interests and talents far beyond the times in which she lived as an accomplished businesswoman and volunteer. She worked at Keuka Park Post Office for over 30 years, her last 15 as postmaster. During her time as postmaster, the Keuka Park Post Office was recognized as a model branch by the United States Post Service. Because of this recognition, Connie was tasked with establishing new postal offices throughout upstate New York including training new postmasters. Upon retirement from Keuka Park Post Office, Keuka College recognized Connie for her role as postmaster and as a key fundraiser for the college with a reception in her honor.



Connie was the ultimate community volunteer, giving her time to the vestry and alter guild at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Penn Yan, where she was a member. Connie re-established the Humane Society of Yates County, leading the organization's work to shut down local puppy mills in the 1980's. She also volunteered at Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Penn Yan Business and Professional Women's Club.



Connie and Chuck moved to Beverly Hills, Florida to continue a full and active life. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, Florida. She volunteered in her local communities of Beverly Hills and Inverness, Florida, including Skill Bank of Citrus County. Upon her husband's passing, she continued to identify with her love for traveling throughout the United States including Hawaii and many cruises. She loved her family, her pets, exercising, fancy parties, a good martini, being independent, her health, celebrations of all kinds, and spending time with cherished friends.



She is survived by her six children Darryl (Steve) Vaughn, Dan (Lisa) Reagan, Sandy (Jeff) McKay, Jeff (Maggie) Reagan, Gary (Renee) Reagan, and Gail (Pete) Shambo; her brother, George; her 16 grandchildren Meghan, Christopher, Meredith, Erin, Katy, Dan, Morgan, Michael, Allison, Alex, Emily, Jonathan, Patrick, Garrett, Matthew, Collin; and six great-grandchildren Reagan, Charlotte, Ryan, Dylan, Evelyn, and Arlo.



Connie is predeceased by her husband, Chuck, (who died on the same day in 1998); her brother, Ray; sister, Priscilla; and her dear friends Elsbeth and Esther. Constance Beverly Reagan4/3/34 – 5/21/19Connie Reagan died peacefully on Tuesday (May 21) at Keuka Comfort Care Home with her family by her side.A funeral service will be announced at a later date. Memorial service will be held Saturday (July 27) at 10 a.m. at St Mark's Episcopal Church.Per her wishes, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County or to Keuka Comfort Care Home.Constance Beverly Clark (known as Bev in childhood) was born in Stratford, Connecticut on April 3, 1934 to loving parents Constance C. and Myron B. Clark. She spent her childhood all around the east coast, living in Brooklyn, Boston, Pittsburgh, and in her high school days in Tenafly, New Jersey. She moved to Keuka Park in 1952 to attend Keuka College. She married Charles K. Reagan in 1953, with whom she built a full and loving life with their six children in Keuka Park until moving to Beverly Hills, Florida in 1996. She returned to Penn Yan in 2016.Connie was a renaissance woman, with interests and talents far beyond the times in which she lived as an accomplished businesswoman and volunteer. She worked at Keuka Park Post Office for over 30 years, her last 15 as postmaster. During her time as postmaster, the Keuka Park Post Office was recognized as a model branch by the United States Post Service. Because of this recognition, Connie was tasked with establishing new postal offices throughout upstate New York including training new postmasters. Upon retirement from Keuka Park Post Office, Keuka College recognized Connie for her role as postmaster and as a key fundraiser for the college with a reception in her honor.Connie was the ultimate community volunteer, giving her time to the vestry and alter guild at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Penn Yan, where she was a member. Connie re-established the Humane Society of Yates County, leading the organization's work to shut down local puppy mills in the 1980's. She also volunteered at Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and Penn Yan Business and Professional Women's Club.Connie and Chuck moved to Beverly Hills, Florida to continue a full and active life. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills, Florida. She volunteered in her local communities of Beverly Hills and Inverness, Florida, including Skill Bank of Citrus County. Upon her husband's passing, she continued to identify with her love for traveling throughout the United States including Hawaii and many cruises. She loved her family, her pets, exercising, fancy parties, a good martini, being independent, her health, celebrations of all kinds, and spending time with cherished friends.She is survived by her six children Darryl (Steve) Vaughn, Dan (Lisa) Reagan, Sandy (Jeff) McKay, Jeff (Maggie) Reagan, Gary (Renee) Reagan, and Gail (Pete) Shambo; her brother, George; her 16 grandchildren Meghan, Christopher, Meredith, Erin, Katy, Dan, Morgan, Michael, Allison, Alex, Emily, Jonathan, Patrick, Garrett, Matthew, Collin; and six great-grandchildren Reagan, Charlotte, Ryan, Dylan, Evelyn, and Arlo.Connie is predeceased by her husband, Chuck, (who died on the same day in 1998); her brother, Ray; sister, Priscilla; and her dear friends Elsbeth and Esther. Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close