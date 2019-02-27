SENECA FALLS – Constance "Connie" Peterson, 85, of Bridge St., Seneca Falls, NY, passed away on Tuesday (February 26, 2019) at her residence.
Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (March1) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St, Seneca Falls.
Funeral services and burial, in Springbrook Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be at the convenience of the family.
Connie was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on April 1, 1933 the daughter of the late Charles & Emma Kinney. She was a life resident of Seneca Falls and, at one time, owned and operated the former Arcade Pub in downtown Seneca Falls. Connie enjoyed babysitting for many of the families in Seneca Falls. She was a very devout contributor of many charitable organizations. She loved animals, her soap operas, the New York Giants and, not to forget, Elvis. Most of all, it was the time she spent with her grandchildren that she loved the most.
She is survived by one daughter, Kim Peterson, Seneca Falls; one son, Steven (Heidi) Peterson, Seneca Falls; three grandchildren Joseph Peterson, Amanda (Peter) Wadhams, & Catrina Peterson; three great-grandchildren Jordan & Carter Peterson and Leo Wadhams; one brother, Richard Irland, New Jersey; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Connie was predeceased by her husband, Donald Peterson who died April 30, 1987; her daughter, Karen Peterson who died May 11, 2015 and her son, Charles "Chuck" Peterson who died September 9, 2018
