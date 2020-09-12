CLIFTON SPRINGS - Constant C. "Stanley" DeRidder, 88, died on Wednesday (September 9, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.



There will be no prior calling hours.



Friends are invited to attend a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (September 16) at St. Felix Catholic Church in Clifton Springs. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Midlakes Soccer Boosters C/O Kristin Mahoney 1554 State Rt. 488 Phelps, NY 14532.



Stan was born on October 6, 1931 in Antwerp, Belgium the son of the late Gerard and Amelia DeRidder. Stan was a United States Veteran serving during the Korean and Vietnam War era. While stationed at Sampson Air Force Base, Stan met his wife of 60 years Mary Jane DeMarco. He went to work for GW Lisk in 1961 and retired 1996. Stan had a true passion for soccer. He was an outstanding player and played in Belgium. He came to the US in 1949 and signed with the West New York Soccer League. After going into the Air Force in 1950 he was considered one of the best Mid-fielders in the country and was invited to try out for the Armed Forces Olympic Team training for the 1956 Olympics . However Stan suffered a knee injury ending his Olympic dream. He was later stationed in Seville, Spain where he became the first American to coach an American team in Spain. In 1977 Stan joined the Midlakes Soccer family as a consultant and later approved as a non teacher Coach by New York State until his retirement in 1988. During his tenure he led Midlakes to 10 consecutive Sectional appearances. Even though he officially retired, for years Stan continued running up and down the field helping coach the kids. Whether it was girls, boys, Varsity players or 10 year olds, his love for the game was contagious and he never stopped coaching. Stan was inducted into the Midlakes Hall of Fame in 2003.



Stan is survived by his children Mark (Kelly) DeRidder of Irondequoit, Mary Ann DeRidder of Clifton Springs, Paul DeRidder of Clifton Springs, John DeRidder of Clifton Springs; four grandchildren Matthew, Tiffany, Nicole and Stephen; brother-in-law Robert Altman of Fla.; many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Jane in 2015; as well as two sisters.



