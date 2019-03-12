Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Romulus, NY
View Map
Cora T. Eighmey


Cora T. Eighmey Obituary
ROMULUS - Cora T. Eighmey, age 77, formerly of Route 89 in Romulus, died at Huntington Living Center on Monday (March 11, 2019) following an extended illness.

Prayers of Committal and Military Honors will be held at 11 .a.m on Thursday (March 14) at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Romulus, officiated by Fr. William Fennessy.

Kindly consider a donation to the , www.alz.org or Huntington Living Center, Patient Activity Fund, 369 E. Main Street, Waterloo, NY 13165 in her memory.

Cora was born in Rockwood, Maine on May 10, 1941, a daughter of the late Leo Paul and Louise Mary (King) Tessier. After high school, she enlisted in the US Army, serving until 1961. She moved to the area with her husband, and they began their family here. She had worked at Newark Developmental Center for a number of years, and then as a private home health aide.

She is survived by her children Alan (Patti) Eighmey of Turlock, Calif., Meri (Eric) Riegel of Romulus, Frank (Tammy Nash) Eighmey of Seneca Falls; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; her siblings Mona Tessier of Gray, Va., Virginia Richards of Vero Beach, Fla., Paul Tessier of Fairfield, Maine and Ronald Tessier of Columbia, S.C.

Cora was preceded in death by her sister, Lorene Pratt.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
