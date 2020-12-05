WATERLOO – Corene F. Bruno, 93, died peacefully Tuesday (November 24, 2020) at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, N.Y.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday (December 11) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
Burial at the convenience of the family will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Geneva, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY, 13165.
Corene was born February 16, 1927, in Geneva, N.Y., the daughter of August and Elsie Pacil Bruno. During W.W. II she left high school to work as a Woman Ordinance Worker, "WOW". Later, she earned her GED in 1974. Corene was employed at various businesses. She was an inspector for Hulse Foundry in Geneva, until they closed. She then worked for Sampson State School. After school at Sampson closed, Corene was employed at the Syracuse State School. Corene eventually moved to California to work at Northup Corporation as an inspector of airplane parts. She retired as an inspector with Beckman Instruments in Fullerton, Calif.
She is survived by her special friend, Dallyn Jenkins of Waterloo, N.Y.; nieces Marlene Madia of Geneva, N.Y., Patti (Jack) Silvia of Liverpool, N.Y., Mary (Bill) Mocarski of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Francine (Tom) Camino of Syracuse, N.Y., and Christine (John) Sobecki of Fla.
Corene was predeceased by her parents; brothers Henry and Frances Bruno; sisters Elvira and Mario Madia; and nieces Rose Marie Madia and Carolyn Holden.
A special "thank you" to the staff at Huntington Living Center for the wonderful care given during her time there.
Those attending the memorial service MUST wear face masks. While in the funeral home face masks must be worn. All attending the service MUST enter the funeral home through the parking lot doors.