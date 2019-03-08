DEFREESTVILLE, FORMERLY OF INTERLAKEN - Corinne M. Coe passed away at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany on Tuesday (March 5, 2019) at the age of 85.
|
The family will be present to receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday (March 11) at the Interlaken Reformed Church. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church. Prayers of Committal will be held in Lake View Cemetery.
The family asks those that would like to make a donation in Corinne's memory to kindly consider the Interlaken Reformed Church, PO Box 335, Interlaken, NY 14847.
Corinne was born in Wayne, New Jersey on April 2, 1933, a daughter of the late John and Adrianna (Buchanan) VanderWeide. She worked for many years at Cayuga Medical Center as a Registered Nurse. Corinne was an active member of the Interlaken Reformed Church and volunteered at the Interlaken Library for 15 years. She enjoyed knitting, reading, and cross stitch.
Corinne is survived by her daughter, Priscilla (Mark) Halsey; three grandchildren Alexia, Adrianna, and Aidan; a brother, Rev. Nicholas (Doris) VanderWeide; several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Corinne was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Coe in February of 2001.
For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019