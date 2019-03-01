Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Park Presbyterian Church
110 Maple Court
Newark, NY
View Map
Cornelia "Connie" Tack


Cornelia "Connie" Tack Obituary

NEWARK - Connie Tack, 82, died Tuesday (February 26, 2019) at her home.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (March 1) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (March 2) at the Park Presbyterian Church, Maple Court, Newark. Burial will be in the East Newark Cemetery.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to either the Park Presbyterian Church, 110 Maple Court, New York 14513 or to the , 1120 South Goodman Street, Rochester, New York 14513.

Connie was born on February 19, 1937 in Sodus, New York. She was a graduate of Newark High School, Class of 1955 and a member of the Park Presbyterian Church. Connie married Robert Tack on June 16, 1956, happily spending the last 62 years together.

She is survived by her husband, Bob; her children Jeff (Melissa) of Newark, Randy (Michele) of Marion and Missy (Philip) Lindberg of Newark; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters Sue (Jim) Kline and Marilyn Monje both of Newark and a brother, Larry (Pam) DeMeyers of Augusta, Ga.; several nieces and nephews.

Connie was predeceased by her mother Katherine DeMeyers; grandson Alexander Tack; brother Roger DeMeyers.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
