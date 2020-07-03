PALMYRA – Craig S. Colf, 57, died Tuesday (June 30, 2020) at his home in Palmyra.Friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday (July 8) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required.Memorials, in his name, may be made to Dollars for Scholars, C/O Palmyra Maceden CSD, 151 Hyde Parkway, Palmyra, NY 14522.Mr. Colf was born on June 7, 1963 in Canandaigua, the son of Richard and Beverly Higley Colf. He earned an Associates Degree from FLCC. On November 25, 1995 he married Amy Bouwens. Before starting a family with Amy, he was an avid softball player. As a teenager he worked part time at Mobil Chemical. Craig went full time and stayed there as it went from Mobil Chemical to Huntsman and retiring from Berry Plastics after 40 years.Craig is survived by his wife, Amy Bouwens Colf; two sons Jayden (Julia Lioudis) Colf and Brent (Hannah Dentel) Colf; his mother, Beverly Carlson; six siblings Richard Colf Jr., Karen (Lyle) Boni, Alan (Christine Corriveau) Colf, Gary (Susan) Colf, Waneta (Todd) Ridley and Mark (Jennifer) Carlson; many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his stepfather, Cy Carlson; and father, Richard Colf.