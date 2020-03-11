Home

CLIFTON SPRINGS – Pieters, Cynthia G.; died on Monday (March 9, 2020) at the age of 86.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 4pm on Sunday (March 15) at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Private graveside committal prayers will be in the Port Gibson Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to Port Gibson Fire Dept., P.O. Box 145, Port Gibson, NY 14537.

Throughout her life Cynthia had been a loving and devoted homemaker and found pleasure in playing cards with family and friends and enjoying time at the family camp in the Adirondacks. She had also enjoyed motorcycle riding and racing at the Honeoye Lake Ice Races.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Jim Pieters; daughters Susan (Scott) Schreiner, Sharon (Travis) Pentycofe and Connie (Richard) Culp; sons Randy (Mary) Pieters and Timothy (Susan) Pieters; sister, Gail Fields; 14 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her brothers Harold DesCamp and Charles Farewell; and grandchildren Eric Dugan Pieters and Lori Beth Pieters.

Online condolences at www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
