Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Cynthia Kay Lee Obituary
GENEVA – Cynthia Kay Lee, 63, of Turk Rd., passed away on Sunday (September 8, 2019) at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (September 14) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St, Geneva. Funeral Services will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home where The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Thrive to Survive, P. O. Box 1146, Geneva, NY 14456.

Cindy was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Genevieve Harris Roll. She was a graduate of Geneva High School and Finger Lakes Community College. She was a teacher at Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES and loved working at the YMCA and at Canandaigua National Bank. She loved to travel to the Adirondacks, trips to the ocean, Saratoga and was a volunteer at several Breast Cancer Fundraisers.

She is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; her sons James (Jennifer Geiger) Schutz of Rochester and Adam (Jessica) Schutz of Webster; daughters Tracey (Timothy) Ferris of Penfield, Tracey (Josh) White of Calif., and Keri (Aaron) Shepard of Canandaigua; her brother, Robert (Amanda) Roll of Phelps; ten grandchildren Rachael Buttery, Madison Shepard, Jacob Ferris, Abigail Schutz, Elsie Shepard, Avery Schutz, Elaine Shepard, Leah Schutz, Ava Schutz, Page White; 2 great-grandchildren Ryan Ferris and Logan Buttery; along with several nieces and nephews.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019
