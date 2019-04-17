Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia S. "Cindy" Lane. View Sign

DUNDEE– Cynthia S. ''Cindy'' Lane, age 69, of Dundee, N.Y. passed away with her family by her side on Monday (April 15, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y..



The Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (April 19) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee, NY. A Celebration of Her Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Yates County, P.O. Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or the Dundee Fire Company, or Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.



Cindy was born June 16, 1949 in Bath, N.Y., the daughter of the late Alderman Francis Gleason and Virginia Mae Kilbury Gleason. Raised in Wayne, and educated in Hammondsport, she has been a lifelong area resident. On July 29, 1967 in Wayne, N.Y. she married Malcolm S. Lane and settled in Crystal Valley. Together they owned and operated Lanes Yamaha Inc., in Watkins Glen, NY. Having married a race car enthusiast, she quickly became her husband's biggest fan and supporter. Her sons were raised to also love motorsports and she followed their racing endeavors. She was involved in all aspects of the family business and racing circuit. She was especially well known for her involvement and support of The Empire Super Sprints alongside her husband sponsoring The Rookie of The Year Award. In her free time, she enjoyed scrap booking but her passion was her family.



She is loved and will be forever missed by her husband of 51 years, Malcolm S. Lane at home; two sons Craig A. (Toni Monroe) Lane, and Keith A. (Amy) Lane both of Crystal Springs; two grandchildren Anthony (Carly) Zeno of Newark, N.Y., Trenton F. Lane of Crystal Springs; her mother, Virginia K. Gleason of Penn Yan, N.Y.; a brother, James A. (Paula) Gleason of Lockport, N.Y.; a sister, Jodie Flood of Bath, N.Y.; and several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.



36 Water Street

Dundee , NY 14837

