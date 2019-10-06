|
CANANDAIGUA - Cynthia W. Massey, 92, (formerly of Geneva), passed away on October 3, 2019 at Light Hill comfort care home in Canandaigua.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua on a date to be announced and in Maine the summer of 2020.
Cynthia Wriston was born on August 18, 1927, in Middlebury, Vermont. As a child her family moved often, ending up in Highgate Springs, VT. After graduating from the School of Agriculture at the University of Vermont, she obtained a Master's in Plant Pathology from Cornell University. She married Louis Massey Jr in 1949, moved to Geneva in 1958, and taught biology at Mynderse Academy for many years, retiring in 1986. She was active in the League of Women Voters, the Art History Club of Geneva, the Ontario County Court Watch program, as a monitor for invasive species in Salmon Lake, Maine, and as a genealogist. After moving to Ferris Hills, Canandaigua in 2001, Cynthia hiked, biked and skied with the Lakeland Rovers, attended the Unitarian Universalist Church of Canandaigua and the Center for Inquiry in Buffalo, and authored of Ada of Enosburg.
Cynthia is survived by son, Nathan Massey; daughter-in-law, Patricia Turner-Massey; daughter, Deborah Massey; son-in-law, Hubert Heimburger; four grandchildren Noah Massey, Rebecca Massey, Gregory Heimburger, and Christopher Heimburger, and two great-grandchildren Gabriel and Tobias Massey.
For more about Cynthia's life, to light a candle or express condolences, please go to http://www.never-gone.com/. In lieu of flowers, friends and family are invited to donate to Light Hill comfort care home (https://lighthillhome.org/).
