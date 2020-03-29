|
SENECA FALLS - Dale E. Bishop, 80 of Middle Black Brook Rd. passed away March 19, 2020 at Seneca Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Waterloo.
A private graveside service will be held in Spring Brook Cemetery at the convenience of the family, due to the Corona 19 virus.
Kindly consider contributions to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 East River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165, in memory of Dale.
Born in Seneca Falls, the son of Lansen and Erma Bishop, Dale lived in Seneca Falls area all of his life and owned and operated his own farm through out his entire life on Middle Black Brook Rd. He enjoyed his yearly vacation in Florida.
Survived by a sister, Joyce Saunders of Florida; three nephews Wayne, David and Tim Bishop; and nieces and nephews Denise, Craig, Richie and Mike.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 29 to Apr. 2, 2020