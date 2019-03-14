Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dale Edward Ward. View Sign

DUNDEE - Dale E. Ward, age 84, played his final prank, leaving us unexpectedly without saying good bye on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y..



Family & Friends are invited to calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday (Mar. 18) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where his memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. with a Fireman Service and continuing with Judy Duquette officiating.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either, the Dundee Fire Company, or the Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.



Dale was born September 26, 1934 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the son of the late David E. and Lulu M. (Simmons) Ward. He graduated from Dundee Central School in 1953. On May 29, 1959 in the Penn Yan Methodist Church he married the former Mary L. Hurd. He was employed for 41 years by Shepard-Niles in Montour Falls, N.Y.; retiring in 1994.



Mr. Ward was a Life Member of the Dundee Fire Company, as well as a member of the Himrod Conservation Club, Montour Falls Moose Lodge #426, the Mechanic Club of Montour Falls, and was a former Flag Man at the Dundee Raceway Park. A Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather, he will be best remembered as the "Town Practical Joker"; he loved hunting, especially Rabbits. He was a huge sports fan, both Motorsports, and Football were among his favorites. NASCAR was Bobby Allison in his day, and Dale would of called himself a "Cheese Head" during football season. He will be forever missed at breakfast down at the Crossing Diner. His wood working projects and yard work, especially the leaves will be someone else's project now. His "Vibrant Pink Hat" won't be seen walking around town anymore, because the "Best Family Man" has told his last joke.



He is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary L. Ward at home; a daughter, Barbara J. Centurelli of Dundee; two sons Thomas L. Woodruff, Sr. of Sherwood, Arkansas, Michael D. Ward of Dundee; six grandchildren Christy I. (Brett) Buono, Jared S. (Jamie) Hill both of Dundee, Thomas (Tina) Woodruff, Jr., Melinda (Stuart) Greer, Lucus Woodruff all of Arkansas and Chelsey (Daniel) Eberhardt of Odessa, N.Y.; 11 great- grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (Ben) Vedder of Himrod; along with several nieces, nephews, and in-laws; countless friends; and his faithful 4 legged Hunting Buddy, Max.



Online condolences can be sent by visiting DUNDEE - Dale E. Ward, age 84, played his final prank, leaving us unexpectedly without saying good bye on Tuesday (March 12, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, in Rochester, N.Y..Family & Friends are invited to calling hours from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday (Mar. 18) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where his memorial service will begin at 7 p.m. with a Fireman Service and continuing with Judy Duquette officiating.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either, the Dundee Fire Company, or the Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837.Dale was born September 26, 1934 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the son of the late David E. and Lulu M. (Simmons) Ward. He graduated from Dundee Central School in 1953. On May 29, 1959 in the Penn Yan Methodist Church he married the former Mary L. Hurd. He was employed for 41 years by Shepard-Niles in Montour Falls, N.Y.; retiring in 1994.Mr. Ward was a Life Member of the Dundee Fire Company, as well as a member of the Himrod Conservation Club, Montour Falls Moose Lodge #426, the Mechanic Club of Montour Falls, and was a former Flag Man at the Dundee Raceway Park. A Loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather, he will be best remembered as the "Town Practical Joker"; he loved hunting, especially Rabbits. He was a huge sports fan, both Motorsports, and Football were among his favorites. NASCAR was Bobby Allison in his day, and Dale would of called himself a "Cheese Head" during football season. He will be forever missed at breakfast down at the Crossing Diner. His wood working projects and yard work, especially the leaves will be someone else's project now. His "Vibrant Pink Hat" won't be seen walking around town anymore, because the "Best Family Man" has told his last joke.He is loved and will be dearly missed by his wife of almost 60 years, Mary L. Ward at home; a daughter, Barbara J. Centurelli of Dundee; two sons Thomas L. Woodruff, Sr. of Sherwood, Arkansas, Michael D. Ward of Dundee; six grandchildren Christy I. (Brett) Buono, Jared S. (Jamie) Hill both of Dundee, Thomas (Tina) Woodruff, Jr., Melinda (Stuart) Greer, Lucus Woodruff all of Arkansas and Chelsey (Daniel) Eberhardt of Odessa, N.Y.; 11 great- grandchildren; a sister, Joyce (Ben) Vedder of Himrod; along with several nieces, nephews, and in-laws; countless friends; and his faithful 4 legged Hunting Buddy, Max.Online condolences can be sent by visiting www.bairdfuneralhomedundee.com. Funeral Home Baird Funeral Home

36 Water Street

Dundee , NY 14837

(607) 243-7369 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close