FAYETTE/WATERLOO – Dale F. Trout, Jr., age 59, resident of 371 East Main Street Apartments, passed away on Monday (January 6, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Dale was born in Waterloo on July 15, 1960, a son of the late Dale F. and Frances (Wessig) Trout Sr. He was a graduate of Romulus High School, and had worked as a mechanic with the Trout family at Tri-Motor Company in Waterloo, Seneca Falls and Phelps. Dale had a great sense of humor and memory and became a family story teller. He had a tremendous interest in history and this interest lead to discovering surprising details about events in history which were not known to many. He also loved following sports, movies and listening to music. During family Trivial Pursuit games, everyone wanted Dale to be their partner as he regularly came up with the right answers just in time to lead his team to victory! He loved and was devoted to his family as he helped to care for aging parents as well as other family members before becoming ill, himself. Dale regularly expressed gratitude to all the family members, nurses, doctors, home health aides and therapists who helped care for him over his last years.
He is survived by his siblings Donna (Matt) Dorney of Fayetteville, Ga., Deb (Bill) Gates of Penn Yan, David (Nancy) Trout of Candor, and Deana (Mike) Lichak of Fayette; Uncle, Jimmy (Betty) Wessig; nieces Katie Gates, Elizabeth (Brett) Hernandez, Christine Lichak, Jody (Rich) Michael, Heather (Dana) Lacombe; nephews Chris, Joe ( Katie) Dorney, Patrick, Peter Dorney, David Gates ,Tyler Bailey; as well as several cousins.
