On February 26, 2019 Dale Foster Hansen peacefully entered eternal rest surrounded by his loving family.Calling hours will be held at Weldon Funeral Home, 102 E. Main Street, Penn Yan, New York 14527 on Friday (March 1, 2019) from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral Service will be at Weldon Funeral Home on Saturday (March 2, 2019) at 12 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 30 East 33rd Street, New York, New York 10016 or the Yates County Humane Society, 1216 New York Route 14A, Penn Yan, New York 14527.Dale was born in Penn Yan on January 11, 1939 to Stanley and Elizabeth Hansen. He was a member of the Penn Yan Academy Class of 1957. After high school, Dale served his county by joining the Marine Corp. During his service he was stationed in many places, including Okinawa, Japan. After his honorable discharge in 1960, Dale joined his father Stanley in the carpentry business. In 1964, Dale married Jeanne Wager and they built their own home on Wager Hill. Later, they welcomed daughters Heidi and Holly. He started Dale Hansen Construction and has built or remodeled several beautiful homes and businesses in the Penn Yan area. Dale received a kidney from his sister Linda after suffering kidney failure in 1990. He worked for Carey's Lumber until he retired. During his retirement, he and Jeanne enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends. He welcomed two sons-in-law and two grandchildren into his life and spent many happy hours in his workshop making beautiful cabinets, shelves, stools, toys and all sorts of intricate wood crafts. Dale was a lifetime member of the Penn Yan Elks Lodge 1722, a member of the Penn Yan Moose Lodge 2030, and American Legion-Am Vets. Dale was also a member of the Penn Yan Lyons Club, where he participated in building several ramps for disabled community members.He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Jeanne (Wager) Hansen; his daughters Heidi (James) Maciejewski, Holly (Charles) Moynihan; grandchildren Chip and Shannon Moynihan; sister, Linda Hansen Linkhorn; brothers Howard (Carolee) Hansen and Terry Hansen; along with several loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.Dale was predeceased by his parents Elizabeth (Petersen) Hansen and Stanley Hansen; and brother, Neal.

102 East Main Street

Penn Yan , NY 14527

