Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
1930 - 2019
Dale Frederick Trout Sr. Obituary
FAYETTE – Dale Frederick Trout Sr., age 89, a lifelong resident of Fayette, N.Y., passed away Wednesday December 4th, 2019 at Huntington Living Center, in Waterloo, N.Y.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. - Noon on Saturday (December 14) at Covert Funeral Home in Ovid. A Memorial Service will then be held at Noon, officiated by Pastor Rob Mellgard of the Ovid Federated Church. Interment will be held in Fayette Rural Cemetery in the summer of 2020.

Kindly consider a donation in Dale's memory to the Fayette Rural Cemetery Association, 3936 State Route 414, Seneca Falls, NY 13148.

Dale was born on February 23, 1930, a son of the late Charles and Signa Trout. Dale worked as a mechanic for over 50 years in the Finger Lakes area until his retirement.

It seemed to his children that he never met a stranger, especially if they were a FORD Motor Company or a car racing fan. He loved to talk and reminisce about growing up in Fayette, and all the fun they had with his family and friends. He told stories of racing and antics of being in a big farming family. He loved his family of origin as well as his own family he had with wife Frances and their five children Donna (Matt) Dorney of Ga., Deb (Bill) Gates of Penn Yan, Dale Trout Jr of Waterloo, David (Nancy) Trout of Candor, and Deana (Mike) Lichak of Fayette. He often remarked, he was proud of all of them and even more proud of his grandchildren Chris, Joey (Katie), Patrick and Peter Dorney, Elizabeth (Brett) Hernandez, Katie and David Gates and Christine Lichak, Jodie Michaels, Heather LaComb and Tyler Bailey; and great-grandchildren, Isabella, Josephine, Ada and Nora; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Dale was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Frances Marie Wessig Trout, in 2018; by his sisters Mary (Harold) Litzenberger, Roberta (Leslie) Albro, Peggy (Stuart) Nicholson, and Faith Sheppard; and by brothers Bill (Grace), Paul (Dorothy), John (Pauline), Harold, Corky (Rosie) and Donald (Lorraine)Trout.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019
