|
|
WATERLOO – Dale Scott, 72, passed away Wednesday evening (November 13, 2019) at his home with his loving and supporting family by his side.
Friends and family are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (November 23) at Mulls Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street. Funeral service will follow.
Dale will be buried with full Military Honors at 10 a.m. on Monday (November 25) in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Romulus. The family will host a celebration of life after the burial, at the American Legion, Kirk Case Post 366, Seneca Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the .
Dale was born on June 12, 1947, at Seneca Falls Hospital, Seneca Falls to the late Robert W. and Carolyn (Brand) Scott. He was a 1965 graduate of Waterloo High School. He proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1966-1968 earning the rank of SP4 (T). Dale was the respected owner of Scott Construction for over 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 366 in Seneca Falls. He enjoyed playing on an adult softball league, watching Syracuse sports, cheering on the Yankees, bowling, golfing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Joan M. Siglin-Scott, whom he married on February 24, 1996; his daughter, Tracey (Brian) Slusaw; their children Madylin, Zachary, Carly, and Blake; his son, Dale (Sandra) Scott; their children Sierra, Marcus, Tierra, Robert, and Donavin; his stepchildren Jonathan, Joseph, and Katie; his sister, Julie (Richard) O'Brien; his brother, Kevin (Gayle) Scott; his sister-in-law, Mary Scott; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides his parents, Dale is preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Scott.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019