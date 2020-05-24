GENEVA – Daniel Bernard Powers passed away on Thursday (May 21, 2020) after a brief illness of cancer.There will be no prior calling hours.Due to the social distancing guidelines a Mass of Christian Burial will be announced at a later date at St. Stephen's Church.Burial will be in Little Church Cemetery.Memorial Contributions in his memory, may be made to the Nester Hose Co. of the Geneva Fire Department, 225 Genesee St., Geneva, NY 14456.Dan was born on December 12, 1943 to Stanley and Mary Nolan Powers, in Geneva, New York. He graduated from De Sales High School, class of 1961. Upon graduation he started working at the American Can Co. and after the plant closed he started a new career at Wayne Finger Lakes BOCES and retired in 2016 as Head Custodian in Newark.In 1963, he married Barbara Skinner and they enjoyed many beautiful family moments and memories. Dan was a life member of the Nester Hose Co. of the Geneva Fire Department, where served as recording secretary for seven years.Dan was an avid NY Yankees and New York Giants fan. Most Recently he and Barbara traveled by car to visit family and friends in Florida and Colorado. He enjoyed biking, golfing and his 21 years living in Hall, N.Y.He also coached the fireman's Babe Ruth Team.He is survived by his wife, Barbara; and daughters Cathy Powers, Cindy Hall (Bob), Jennifer Powers (Marc Hamilton). Grandpa had great pride and joy in his grandchildren Katie, Matt and Pat Hall. Dan is also survived by his brother, Chief Kevin J. Powers of Geneva; Mike (Nancy) Powers of Florida; sister-in-law, Susan Powers of New Jersey. Dan enjoyed celebrating his Irish heritage and yearly traditions with Kevin, Kim and Caitlin Powers at Coleman's Irish Pub in Syracuse. He is survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews.Dan was predeceased by his parents; and brothers Steve, Chris; and sister-in-law, Nancy Powers.For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visitArrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.