GENEVA – Daniel Burton Coriale, 59, of Geneva, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday (October 4, 2020).
Funeral Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions in his memory may be made to Grace House, 58 Osborne St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Daniel was born in Ilion, N.Y. and has resided in Geneva for many years. He was the son of Anthony and Patricia Seymour Coriale. He graduated from Geneva High School and attended Clarkson University. He was involved with the family business as the Store Manager of the Waterloo McDonald's in Waterloo. He received the Regional Manager of the Year award in 1988.
Dan, a natural athlete, excelled at golf, tennis, and any sport involving hand–eye coordination. Joyously competitive, Dan played sports to win, but always with sportsmanship and a laugh. Dan also loved anything nostalgic. His competitive side always challenging family and friends to remember old phone and house numbers, song lyrics, and sports trivia. Besides sports and cooking, another of Dan's greatest joys was making someone laugh. He was always most happy when he was making others laugh.
Dan's heart was big, and his empathy ran deep for his family and friends. His children were his greatest source of happiness – whether playing sports, chess, cooking, or working on projects, he loved simple times with his family and friends.
He is survived by his parents Anthony and Patricia Coriale of Seneca Falls; his daughters Ashlee Coriale of Waterloo, Morgan Coriale of Charlotte, N.C. and Madison Coriale of Waterloo; his sons Anthony Coriale of Auburn and Adam Coriale of Waterloo; his sister, Laurie TenEyck of Geneva; and his brother, David Coriale of Chevy Chase, Md.; as well as several aunts, uncles and nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com