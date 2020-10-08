WATERLOO – Daniel Edward Smith, 53, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Saturday (October 3, 2020) at his home.
Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday (October 9) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Those attending MUST ENTER the funeral home from the parking lot and EXIT the funeral home through the front doors. Those attending MUST wear face masks to enter, while in visiting and exiting the funeral home.
Dan was born October 27, 1966, in San Diego, Calif., the son of Thomas E. and Leilani L. Bruger Smith. Hobbies included motorcycles, dune buggies, three wheelers and desert trips with his family and friends. In New York he enjoyed golf and fishing. He was a member of the Crest Voluntary Fire Dept. in El Cajon, Calif. and helped fight the Yellowstone fire of 1988.
While attending Granite Hills High School in El Cajon, Calif., and for a number of years after, he worked at Action Cylinder Heads, his father's business. While there he assembled engines and learned the various machining processes. While living in Waterloo, he worked at Seneca Meadows landfill as a heavy equipment operator. He then worked for Waste Management as a Project Manager. Dan was working for Evans Chemetics when a non-work injury caused his disablement.
He is survived by his son, David Edward Smith; father and step-mother Thomas Edward and Kate Jean Smith of Payson, Ariz.; his aunt, Diane Elaine Schultz of Hamden, Conn.; former wife and friend, Amanda Smith of Waterloo, N.Y.; girlfriend, Tina Lamphear of Waterloo, N.Y.; and several cousins and friends.
Dan was predeceased by his mother, Leilani L. Berry; and brother, David Edward Smith.
