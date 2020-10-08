1/1
Daniel Edward Smith
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WATERLOO – Daniel Edward Smith, 53, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Saturday (October 3, 2020) at his home.

Friends may call from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday (October 9) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Those attending MUST ENTER the funeral home from the parking lot and EXIT the funeral home through the front doors. Those attending MUST wear face masks to enter, while in visiting and exiting the funeral home.

Dan was born October 27, 1966, in San Diego, Calif., the son of Thomas E. and Leilani L. Bruger Smith. Hobbies included motorcycles, dune buggies, three wheelers and desert trips with his family and friends. In New York he enjoyed golf and fishing. He was a member of the Crest Voluntary Fire Dept. in El Cajon, Calif. and helped fight the Yellowstone fire of 1988.

While attending Granite Hills High School in El Cajon, Calif., and for a number of years after, he worked at Action Cylinder Heads, his father's business. While there he assembled engines and learned the various machining processes. While living in Waterloo, he worked at Seneca Meadows landfill as a heavy equipment operator. He then worked for Waste Management as a Project Manager. Dan was working for Evans Chemetics when a non-work injury caused his disablement.

He is survived by his son, David Edward Smith; father and step-mother Thomas Edward and Kate Jean Smith of Payson, Ariz.; his aunt, Diane Elaine Schultz of Hamden, Conn.; former wife and friend, Amanda Smith of Waterloo, N.Y.; girlfriend, Tina Lamphear of Waterloo, N.Y.; and several cousins and friends.

Dan was predeceased by his mother, Leilani L. Berry; and brother, David Edward Smith.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coe-Genung Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved