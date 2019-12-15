Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church
Daniel F. Casey Obituary
Daniel F. Casey, 72, of Canandaigua died on December 13, 2019, after an extended illness.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (December 17) at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home, Geneva.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (December 18) at St. Francis de Sales Roman Catholic Church.

Dan was born in Syracuse, N.Y, the son of the late Daniel and Helen Casey. He was a veteran of two tours of Vietnam. He served as a combat paratrooper, an aide to the commanding general of the 1st Calvary, and as a member of the Military Police of the 1st Calvary.

Dan is survived by his wife, Rita; sons Daniel and Stephen; daughter, Michelle (Krakora); five grandchildren; brothers Jerry and Timothy; sister, Christine DeCaro; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dan was predeceased by his first grandson, Alex.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019
