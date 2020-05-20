Daniel H. "Danny" Simmons
INTERLAKEN - Daniel H. "Danny" Simmons, age 51, of Brokaw Road, died unexpectedly on Saturday (May 16, 2020).

Burial will be held privately in West Lodi Cemetery. An event will be planned by the family, at a point in which it is allowable under guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in Danny's memory to the Sons of the American Legion Post #463, PO Box 401, Ovid, NY 14521.

Danny was the youngest son of Andrew J. and Jean (MacCheyne) Simmons, born on August 3, 1968 in Waterloo. He was a 1987 graduate of South Seneca High School and had always lived in the Ovid/Interlaken area. For many years, Danny was a self-employed contractor, as Simmons Construction. He was a member of both the Interlaken Sportsmen's Club and the Sons of the American Legion Post #463 in Ovid.

He is survived by his parents Jean Simmons of Lodi and Andy (Jane) Simmons of Interlaken; a brother, Tom Simmons of Fort Myers, Fla.; nephews Zachary and Dylan; a niece, Amanda; brother in law, Greg "Hotsie" Getman; and his special friend, Kelly VanRiper.

Danny was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Getman in 2012; his brother, Andy in 2019; and by his step-mother, Linda Simmons.

For additional information, contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit http://www.covertfuneralhome.com/

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 20 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 19, 2020
I am so very sorry Uncle Andy, Tommy and Jean. My heart breaks for you all. I have memories of Danny always smiling and being so kind. My thoughts are with you.
Karly Sutton
