GENEVA–Daniel J. Carr, 56, died unexpectedly from natural causes on Wednesday (May 29) at his home.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday (June10) at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.
It is requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Lollipop Farm 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450.
Daniel was born on October 25, 1962 in Arizona. Daniel loved animals and the outdoors. He also enjoyed playing pool competitively. Dan was proud of his 99' Ford Mustang that he restored.
He is survived by his daughter, Arison Carr and her fiancé Elizabeth Herman of Fairport; brother, Ron (Fran) Barbee of Arizona; sister, Sue Montgomery of R.I.; close friend, Ken (Sally) Napolitano of Victor.
He was predeceased by his parents Donald and Lucille Culbertson.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 7 to June 9, 2019