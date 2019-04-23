WATERLOO- Daniel John D'Amico, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday (April 15, 2019) with his family at his side.
In honoring Dan's wishes there will be no calling hours. Family and friends may attend a mass service at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo on Friday (April 26) at 10 a.m. There will be no burial service after mass.
Contributions may be directed to the local "Thrive to Strive" Geneva chapter.
Daniel was born on May 20, 1932, in Geneva and was a son of the late Anthony and Anna (Damick) D'Amico. He was a veteran of the Korean War ranked Corporal and honorably discharged on October, 1954. Daniel was CEO and founder of D'Amico Plumbing and Heating for over 51 years. He was a hard worker who took pride in his labor, and would insist on satisfying his customers to the best of his, and the companies abilities. Daniel's hobby included flying his airplane, giving time volunteering to several organizations, past president of Waterloo Lions Club, and was a devoted member of St. Francis & St. Clare Parish in Waterloo, and St. John Bosco Parish of Geneva. Daniel was a devoted husband and father who loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving wife, Bruna (Gallo) D'Amico of Waterloo; sons Daniel A. D'Amico of Geneva, David C. D'Amico and wife Connie (Corcoran) D'Amico of Geneva and Stephen A. D'Amico and wife Marla R. (Mastrogiavanni) D'Amico of Penn Yan; brother, Anthony and Betty (Fox) D'Amico of Lyons; sisters Susan Siler of Newark and Rosemary Jeffers of Locust Grove, Virginia; grandchildren Toniann, Nicole, Nicholas, Patrick, Chad, Jonathan, Michael, Marc, Giovanni, Santina and Vincenzo; great-grandchildren Miranda, Luke, Tara, Cailee, Ernie, Chloe, Chloe, Bianca, Karmine and Aurora.
Daniel was predeceased by his daughter-in-law, Robin D'Amico.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2019