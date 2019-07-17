Daniel R. Czajkowski, 87, of Monument, Colorado, passed away at home on July 7, 2019.



A private family gathering for a memorial service will be held at a later date.



He was born in Wauwatosa, Wis. and was the second son of Joseph W. and Charlotte (Chojnacki) Czajkowski of Lac Du Flambeau, Wis.



After graduating from Bayview High School in Milwaukee, Wis., he captained sailboats on Lake Michigan, played baseball and softball and was drafted to play for the Chicago White Sox as a catcher. He then served our country in the US Air Force during the Korean War Conflict. After being honorably discharged, he met his wife, Gracie Cunningham (Seneca Falls, N.Y.) in 1957, while working for Capital Airlines (now United Airlines) at Mitchell Field in Milwaukee. They were married for 61 years and he retired from United Airlines after 38 years. During his career with United he worked in Newark, N.J., Denver (Stapleton) Colo., Phoenix, Ariz., and Orlando, Fla. and then came back to Colorado and opened the new UAL station in Colorado Springs. He and his wife raised four children; son, Dale (Jill Sipe) of Longmont, Colo., daughter, Lynn (Carl White Jr) of Englewood, Colo., daughter, Sharon Czajkowski of Monument, Colo. and son, Gary (Margaret McMahon) of Ft. Lupton. They have ten grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and countless nieces and nephews.



Surviving are his wife; children; and his loving sister, Geraldine Czajkowski of Hartland, Wis.



His parents proceeded him in death; along with his older brother, Joe of Menomonee Falls, WI. Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 17 to July 19, 2019