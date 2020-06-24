LYONS - Darlene J. Palermo, 59, passed away on Sunday (June 21, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (June 26) at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, N.Y.Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.Darlene was born on December 13, 1960 in Lyons, N.Y., the daughter of William and Dorothy VerCrouse Poole Jr. She was a graduate of Lyons High School. Darlene was a Med-Tech at Westfall Cardiology in Newark and a waitress at Magee Diner.She is survived by three children Jaime Palermo of Lyons, Brandon Palermo of Phoenix, Ariz., Bryant (Meg) Palermo of Farmington; a granddaughter, Reagan Walker; her mother, Dorothy Poole of Phelps; four sisters Donna (Ken) Daniels of Clyde, Diane (Mike) Sendlosky of Ft. Myers, Denise (Bob) Darcangelis of Lyons, Deborah (Ron) Patnesky of Waterloo.She was predeceased by her father, William Poole Jr.; and her fiancé, Charles Brown.