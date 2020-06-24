Darlene J. Palermo
1960 - 2020
LYONS - Darlene J. Palermo, 59, passed away on Sunday (June 21, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (June 26) at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, N.Y.

Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

Darlene was born on December 13, 1960 in Lyons, N.Y., the daughter of William and Dorothy VerCrouse Poole Jr. She was a graduate of Lyons High School. Darlene was a Med-Tech at Westfall Cardiology in Newark and a waitress at Magee Diner.

She is survived by three children Jaime Palermo of Lyons, Brandon Palermo of Phoenix, Ariz., Bryant (Meg) Palermo of Farmington; a granddaughter, Reagan Walker; her mother, Dorothy Poole of Phelps; four sisters Donna (Ken) Daniels of Clyde, Diane (Mike) Sendlosky of Ft. Myers, Denise (Bob) Darcangelis of Lyons, Deborah (Ron) Patnesky of Waterloo.

She was predeceased by her father, William Poole Jr.; and her fiancé, Charles Brown.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
May You rest in peace sweet lady. We will miss you greatly. Sending much love and prayers to your whole family especially Reagan.
Sandra Pelaez
Coworker
June 23, 2020
I am truly very sorry to hear this news. I loved Darlene, she was the most sweetest, caring cousin ever. I will never forget her. My thoughts and prayers to the family, Jamie, Bryant, Brandon I know this is a very difficult thing to endure. Be there for each other and stay strong. Donna, Denise, Diane, Debbie and Dorothy my deepest condolences are with you all. Xxoo
Mikki Peay (Conaway)
Family
June 23, 2020
Darlene was a sweet, caring woman and she will be missed by many people. Rest in peace with your Dad & Charlie. Dear family of Darlene, my thoughts will be will you Friday as I cannot physically be there. God bless you and hugs, Susie
Family
June 23, 2020
Darlene was a compassionate person, whenever I was at dr natarajan's for my appointment. I looked forward to seeing her, that said so very sorry For your loss. Thoughts and prayers sent to the family.
Regina MasonCraft
June 23, 2020
Darlene is a very sweet woman and made my brother, Charlie a very happy man your soul is free to fly and to join with your Father and Charlie Brown. Will miss seeing you at Magee's country restaurant my condolences to Jamie and Family ❤
Mary DiSano
Family
June 23, 2020
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful lady, who left us too soon. We will love you and miss you always.
Your friends and family at Westfall Cardiology
Ruth Meyer
Coworker
