Darlene S. Snyder
SENECA FALLS – Darlene S. Snyder, 61, of Route 89, Seneca Falls, N.Y. passed away on Sunday (August 2, 2020) at her residence.

Family and friends may attend a graveside service for Darlene at 1:30 p.m. on Friday (August 14) in Sodus Rural Cemetery, Sodus, N.Y. There will be no prior calling hours. Due to COVID-19, everyone must wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Darlene was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on July 7, 1959, the daughter of Norman and Louise (Rogers) Rugg. She had been residing in Seneca Falls since 2018, moving from Elmira, N.Y. Darlene loved family, cooking, and animals. She was a big animal lover.

She is survived by daughter, Loretta (Mathew) Shattuck of Williamson, N.Y.; two sons Scott Snyder of Newark, N.Y. and John Sampsell of N.C.; her mother, Louise (Rogers) Temple of Newark, N.Y.; five grandchildren Genesis, William, Ashlee, Austin, and Kylie; four sisters Patricia Ann Cruz of Newark, N.Y.; Jennifer (Louis) Buot of N.J., Valerie (Brian) Mattern of Penfield, N.Y., Benita Rugg of Penn Yan, N.Y.; brother, Richard J. (Jill) Temple of Ga.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Darlene was predeceased by her father, Norman Rugg.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Darlene at doranfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Sodus Rural Cemetery,
