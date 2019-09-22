|
GENEVA – Darrell E. Helmer, a Geneva icon, passed away on Thursday (September 19, 2019) surrounded by loving friends and family.
The family invites all to gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (October 12, 2019) to honor Darrell's life and escapades at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
A Memorial Service will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Seneca Yacht Club.
In lieu of flowers, offerings can be made to the Keuka Comfort Care Home, 35 Route 54 E. Lake Rd., Penn Yan, NY 14527, who gave Darrell loving care in his final days.
Darrell's presence was fueled by his goodhearted nature, only surpassed with his love for a very lengthy dialogue. He was a reader, a sailor, a wordsmith and above all, a loving father.
Darrell pioneered a Geneva landmark, Cooley's Bar and Grill with his golden lab, Cooley; and his beloved mom, Betty, who adored him. Darrell always took the path less chosen and would tell you it was the only way. He would, and did, give the coat off his back and the liquor off his shelves to help a friend, acquaintance or a competitor in need.
He will be forever missed and leaves on this earth his mother, Betty; his loved daughter, Kyra and her son, Carter; his adored son, Schuyler,; and their mother, Bernadette; his sister, Darlene Randazzo and her husband, Tony; his sister, Denise Cook and her husband, Ron; along with a long list of nieces; nephews; friends; and cohorts, who all enjoyed his unusual personality and his frisky nature.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019