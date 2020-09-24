1/1
Daryn A. Potts
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN - Daryn A. Potts, 60, passed away in her daughter's home Wednesday (April 8, 2020) after a courageous fight against cancer.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Saturday (September 26) at the Townsend Wood & Zinger Funeral Home, 201 E. Elm St. Penn Yan, NY 14527. A private memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Penn Yan.

In lieu of flowers, as someone who always wanted to help others in need in our community, memorial contributions can be made to The Hope Walk of Yates County, PO Box 174, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or Milly's Pantry, 19 Main St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Daryn was born on August 26, 1959 in Bath, N.Y. She graduated in the Class of 1977 from Penn Yan Academy and kept close with many of her classmates. Daryn worked as a social welfare examiner at the Department of Social Services in Yates County for 33 years, before having to retire early due to her medical condition. She was passionate about helping families in Yates County. Daryn enjoyed spending time on Keuka Lake growing up and throughout her life. Whether it was going for a boat ride, skiing, swimming, or driving around the lake, it brought her much joy to live here. Her friends and family all have great memories of spending time with her at family cottages on the lake. For many years, Daryn was an avid reader. She enjoyed traveling, especially to warm weather and beaches. After her first cancer diagnosis in 2012, Daryn made it a priority to go on more vacations. She took many trips to Florida, the most recent just in February, toured Ireland with a great group of people, went on a Caribbean cruise, and more. Daryn's grandchildren were her pride and joy, spending time with them brought her so much happiness. She will be so dearly missed by all of those that knew and loved her.

Daryn is survived by her mother, Janice (McConnell) Ogden; her daughter, Kimberly (Dale) Perry; her sons Gregory (Allie) Campo and Michael Potts; her sisters Carol Ogden and Rhea Ogden; her grandchildren Colton Potts and Josephine Perry; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and aunts. Daryn also had many extended family members in the Potts and Campo families that she cared for and had many memories with.

Daryn is predeceased by her father, "Sonny" Darius Ogden; grandparents Philip and Rhea Ogden; grandparents Warren and Carol McConnell; as well as many aunts and uncles.

To share a memory of Daryn with her family and friends, please visit townsendwoodzinger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel
201 East Elm Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
3155363391
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Townsend-Wood Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved