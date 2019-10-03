|
SENECA FALLS – David A. Dellefave, age 67, of 4444 State Route 89, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday (September 30, 2019).
In accordance with David's wishes, his family will be arranging a private memorial in the near future.
Kindly consider a donation in David's memory to the, American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or visit www.diabetes.org
David was born in Seneca Falls on September 6, 1952, a son of the late Andrew and Palma (D'Amico) Dellefave. He was a graduate of Mynderse Academy and had attended Cayuga Community College in Auburn. He worked at Gould's Pumps and had been a molder in the family business, Ladd Brass and Aluminum Foundry on Rumsey Street in Seneca Falls. In recent years, he had worked as a general laborer for Swedish Hill Winery. David loved his home on the eastern shore of Cayuga Lake, and his life revolved around the time spent there. He was an avid cook, and devoted a lifetime perfecting his skills.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dawn; his daughter, Anna of Seneca Falls; and a brother, Andrew Dellefave of Seneca Falls, in addition to a host of nieces and nephews.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at1-877-828-3411 or www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019