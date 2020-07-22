I played drums in the Smith and Jones band and David played the key boards, when the band broke up and I played with a group in Penn Yan I made sure we got David to join as he was the one I wanted because he was that good. We loved the band Orleans and actually David his wife Barb and I went to Ithaca a few times to hear them (and I think we even played a few of there songs in our bands). David, you will be missed.

Stephen George

Friend