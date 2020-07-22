FAYETTE – David B. Anderson, 67, of Fayette, passed away at Unity Hospital on Thursday (July 16, 2020).
A Memorial Service and Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.
Contributions, in David's name, may be sent to: Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, N.Y. 13165.
David was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on November 17, 1952. He was the son of the late Harry and Beryl (Dutcher) Anderson. He was formerly employed at Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Willard, N.Y., where he was a Plant Superintendent. David enjoyed fishing, hunting and wood working. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed playing the keyboard in several bands and absolutely loved his Corvettes. David just enjoyed life.
Survived by his wife, Barbara (Reynolds) Anderson of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; brother, John Darryl Anderson of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; sister, Julie Smith of Batavia, Ohio; mother-in-law, Alice Reynolds of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Stephen (Sharon)Reynolds of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his nieces and nephew Nichole Reynolds, Jenni Mein, John Anderson, Mary Helen Mosher, Melissa Morganti; seven great nieces and nephews; two great-great niece and nephew.
Besides his parents; David is predeceased by his father-in-law, Lawrence Reynolds.
Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of David at: doranfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.