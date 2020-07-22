1/
David B. Anderson
1952 - 2020
FAYETTE – David B. Anderson, 67, of Fayette, passed away at Unity Hospital on Thursday (July 16, 2020).

A Memorial Service and Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.

Contributions, in David's name, may be sent to: Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, N.Y. 13165.

David was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on November 17, 1952. He was the son of the late Harry and Beryl (Dutcher) Anderson. He was formerly employed at Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Willard, N.Y., where he was a Plant Superintendent. David enjoyed fishing, hunting and wood working. He was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed playing the keyboard in several bands and absolutely loved his Corvettes. David just enjoyed life.

Survived by his wife, Barbara (Reynolds) Anderson of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; brother, John Darryl Anderson of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; sister, Julie Smith of Batavia, Ohio; mother-in-law, Alice Reynolds of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Stephen (Sharon)Reynolds of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; his nieces and nephew Nichole Reynolds, Jenni Mein, John Anderson, Mary Helen Mosher, Melissa Morganti; seven great nieces and nephews; two great-great niece and nephew.

Besides his parents; David is predeceased by his father-in-law, Lawrence Reynolds.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of David at: doranfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
DAVE & JEFF ROGERS FAMILIES
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
I played drums in the Smith and Jones band and David played the key boards, when the band broke up and I played with a group in Penn Yan I made sure we got David to join as he was the one I wanted because he was that good. We loved the band Orleans and actually David his wife Barb and I went to Ithaca a few times to hear them (and I think we even played a few of there songs in our bands). David, you will be missed.
Stephen George
Friend
