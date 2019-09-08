|
SENECA FALLS – David B. Hagen, 63, of Seneca Falls, formerly of Waterloo, N.Y. and Romulus, N.Y., died Friday (August 30, 2019) at his home.
There will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be in Mt. Green Cemetery, Romulus, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of one's choice.
David was born April 24, 1956, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Walter P. and Jane A. Swick Hagen. He attended Romulus Central School District. David was a cook at the Red Apple Café in Phelps, N.Y. He was well known for his artistic talent.
He is survived by sisters, Barbara TenEyck of Waterloo, N.Y., Patricia (Steve) Herring of Waterloo, N.Y., Carol Fabyanic of Ithaca, N.Y., and Trina Edmonds of W. Columbia, S.C.; stepchildren, Rick Bush and Tanya Twyler; many nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased by his parents; sister, Bonnie Flynn; and brother, Walter Hagen.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019