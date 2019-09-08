Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Hagen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David B. Hagen


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David B. Hagen Obituary
SENECA FALLS – David B. Hagen, 63, of Seneca Falls, formerly of Waterloo, N.Y. and Romulus, N.Y., died Friday (August 30, 2019) at his home.

There will be no calling hours or service. Burial will be in Mt. Green Cemetery, Romulus, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the organization of one's choice.

David was born April 24, 1956, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of Walter P. and Jane A. Swick Hagen. He attended Romulus Central School District. David was a cook at the Red Apple Café in Phelps, N.Y. He was well known for his artistic talent.

He is survived by sisters, Barbara TenEyck of Waterloo, N.Y., Patricia (Steve) Herring of Waterloo, N.Y., Carol Fabyanic of Ithaca, N.Y., and Trina Edmonds of W. Columbia, S.C.; stepchildren, Rick Bush and Tanya Twyler; many nieces and nephews.

David was predeceased by his parents; sister, Bonnie Flynn; and brother, Walter Hagen.

Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.