FAIRPORT - David Blankenberg, 76 passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019, with his loving family by his side.
At the request of the family there will be no prior calling hours. Please join the family at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (May 8) in East Newark Cemetery for David's graveside service with the Rev. Jack Young officiating.
David was born the son of the late John and Nellie (Vandenheuvel) Blankenberg on Monday, November 9, 1942, in Sodus, N.Y. David was an outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing. He retired from Mobil Chemical in Macedon, N.Y.
David will be remembered by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn D Blankenberg of Fairport, N.Y.; children Randy Blankenberg of Newark, N.Y., Marilyn (Robert) of Gary, Ind., Dalisa (Dan) Barnes of Ohio, Roxanna (Edward) Schwarz of Ky., Trina (David) Brown of Marion, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased by his brothers Donald, John, Chuck, Larry and his sister, Diane.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 7 to May 9, 2019