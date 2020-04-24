|
CLIFTON SPRINGS - On Sunday (March 15th, 2020) David Daeffler, loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother, passed away at age 65.
David was born on August 17, 1954 in Clifton Springs, N.Y. to Wayland and Lillian Daeffler. He graduated from Waterloo High School in 1973, where he was a basketball star, fun-loving friend and honorable student. He ultimately married the love of his life, Karen Pierson Schaup. Their combined families included two daughters, two sons and four grandchildren.
David had a passion for music, motorcycles, NASCAR and restoration. From computers to cars - he could repair, rebuild or recondition anything. David loved to volunteer in his church and community, and he was the first to offer help to a friend or stranger in need, He was also a talented DJ, harmonica player and artist. He was known for his authentic charm, his benevolent demeanor and his indomitable spirit.
David was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Lillian.
He is survived by his father, Wayland; his wife, Karen; two children Stacy (Joseph) Daeffler-Otremba and Aaron Daeffier; two step-children Jessica Schaup and James Schaup; two grandchildren Nico and Mica; two step-grandchildren Madelynn and Logan; three sisters Rebecca (Michael) Palmer, Donna Bud and Elizabeth (Stanley) Britton; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
A celebration of life event will take place in Waterloo, N.Y. at a later date, and announcements will be made through Social Media platforms.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Donations.Diabetes.org in David's name.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020