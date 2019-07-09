LODI–David E. Wells, age 62, of Mann Lane and formerly of Valois, died at Arnot Ogden Hospital in Elmira on Friday (July 5).



A graveside ceremony with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday (July 12) at Seneca-Union Cemetery in Valois. A reception will then follow at the American Legion Post #463 in Ovid.



In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Hector-Logan-Valois Fire Department, PO Box 46, Hector, NY 14841.



David was born in Montour Falls on April 23, 1957, one of four sons born to Norman "Zeke" R. and Margaret H. (Hawes) Wells. He was a 1976 graduate of South Seneca High School and spent a total of 20 years combined in the US Navy and Naval Reserves. Following his honorable discharge, he worked as a corrections officer at Willard DTC and retired from Five Points Correctional Facility in 2014 after 25 years of service. David had been a volunteer EMT for the Valois-Logan-Hector Fire Department for several years.



David is survived by his son, Bruce (Mandi) Wells of Apache Junction, Ariz.; his siblings Norman A. (Nancy) Wells of Ithaca and Beth Ann (Steven) McPherson of Panama City, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Bobbi Jo Wells of Ovid; and several nieces; and nephews; a special friend, Ginny Graber of Ovid; and his wife, Linda's family.



David was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Wells in 2013; and by his brothers Phillip "PJ" and Steven "Spaz" Wells in 2018.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 9 to July 11, 2019