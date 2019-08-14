Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
David F. Avery


1947 - 2019
David F. Avery Obituary
TYRE- David F. Avery, 71, passed away on Fri. (Aug. 9, 2019), at home.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be held at the convenience of the family.

As a cancer survivor, Dave's family wishes for contributions to be directed to the , 1120 S Goodman St, Rochester, NY 14620, or the , 25 Circle St, Rochester, NY 14607.

David was born on Nov. 3, 1947, in Waterloo and was a son of the late Fred G. and Helen (Bruce) Avery. He graduated from Waterloo High School. David worked as a pattern maker in the carpentry shop at Gould's Pumps and was the only employee to record 50+ years. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson, playing Bocce and hanging with his friends at Dewey's. David was a cancer survivor and will always be remembered by his easy going and kind personality. He loved his family very much. Dave lived his life with the philosophy that life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting, "Holy Shit, What a Ride!!!"

He is survived by his daughter, Shelly Avery of Seneca Falls; sons Michael (Kim) Avery of Palmyra and C. Brian (Michelle Buck) Avery of Seneca Falls; brothers Bruce (Rose) Avery of Rochester, Alan (Kay Baker) Avery of Waterloo and John (Amy Westfall) Avery of Waterloo; grandchildren Ryan Avery, Christopher "Pepper" Pagano, Jacqueline Pagano, Caitlin Baran and Natalee Avery; great-grandchild, Izaak Avery; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

David was predeceased by his son David E. Avery.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
