David Francis Burr
1945 - 2020
David Francis Burr of Branchport, NY, born on April 5, 1945, son to the late Donald C. and Eva Burr, and brother of the late Donald J. and Gail Burr passed away unexpectedly at home at the age of 75 on August 11th, 2020. He was a loving father, husband, grandfather, son, brother and friend. Dave was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Pardington) Burr. He is survived by his sons Matthew A. Burr and wife Karen and Adam C. Burr and Cathy Phalen. Dave was a loving grandfather to Kendra M. Burr. He is survived by his nephews David S. Agnew and wife Marcia, Daniel S. Agnew, Gregory D. Burr and wife Diana and Steven J. Burr and wife Denise. Also survived by his brothers- and sisters-in-law Donald and Roberta Agnew and Thomas (deceased) and Evelyn Pardington, as well as good friends Edward and Janet Perry and Rudolf and Diana Vandervelden. Dave will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

To honor Dave's wishes, there will be no formal memorial service. In Lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) would be greatly appreciated.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2020.
