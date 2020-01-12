|
|
David G. Reynolds, 76, passed away on Wednesday (January 8, 2020) in Madison, Alabama.
A celebration of David's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made to the in David's memory.
David is survived by his sons Daniel (Ronda) Randall and David Jr.; brothers Richard (Jody), Stephen (Bonnie), Raymond, and William (Carol); two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020