Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Resources
More Obituaries for David Reynolds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David G. Reynolds

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David G. Reynolds Obituary
David G. Reynolds, 76, passed away on Wednesday (January 8, 2020) in Madison, Alabama.

A celebration of David's life will be held at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to the in David's memory.

David is survived by his sons Daniel (Ronda) Randall and David Jr.; brothers Richard (Jody), Stephen (Bonnie), Raymond, and William (Carol); two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -