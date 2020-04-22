Home

David G. Seeley


1935 - 2020
CLIFTON SPRINGS - David G. Seeley, age 85, went home to the Lord on Sunday (April 19, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private in Riverview Cemetery.

Due to the current circumstances a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be announced.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Geneva Christian Fellowship, 845 Routes 5&20, Geneva, NY 14456

David was born on February 3, 1935 in Bainbridge, N.Y., the son of the late George and Marion Fitzgerald Seeley. He graduated from Sidney High School. After graduation he attended Davis College, Barrington College and Oneonta State graduating with a Masters in Education in 1958. He received a second Masters from the University of Rochester in remedial reading and math. He taught for the Phelps-Clifton Springs School District from 1961-1993. After retiring, he was the Ontario County Jail Chaplain from 1993-2016.

David is survived by his wife of 62 years, Velma Seeley of Clifton Springs; sons Gary (Tammy) Seeley of Ormond Beach, Fla., Kevin Seeley of Clifton Springs; daughter, Amy Seeley of Calif.; grandson, Michael; step-grandchildren Jessica, Emily(McKenna) Kline; great-granddaughter, Avery; brother, Jonathan Seeley; and sister, Helen.
