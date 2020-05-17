GENEVA - David J. Balistreri, 62, passed away on Sunday (May 10, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.
In honoring the rules for social distancing, services will be private. A public service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
David is survived by his wife, Nancy (Kellogg) Balistreri; children Josephine (Nick) Hippey, David, Jr., Ila Balistreri, Christine (Matt) Walker, Tiffany Whitfield, Sarah Balistreri and Jonathan Balistreri; sisters Marlene Balistreri and Elaine Balistreri; and six grandchildren.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020.