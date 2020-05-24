In loving memory of our devoted father and grandfather, faithful husband and wonderful brother who, on Sunday (May 10, 2020), left his earthly family to join his heavenly family.
David was born on December 28, 1957 to Leo and Josephine (Venterea) Balistreri. He attended St. Francis De Sales Grammar School and DeSales High School. He was a music Major at FLCC. He worked at the Hulse manufacturing company and went on to work at the New York State Thruway as a toll collector, where he met and later married his wife Nancy (Kellogg) Balistreri. David was a practicing member and Deacon of Faith Community Church. He was very generous and supported charitable organizations. David enjoyed gardening, cooking, and customizing fishing rods. David was an avid hunter, fisherman, and skeet shooter. This is where he met many of his friends , and enjoyed teaching them the skills he had learned from his father. David's greatest joy in life was being with his children and grandchildren.
David is survived by this wife, Nancy (Kellogg) Balistreri; his seven children Josephine (Nick) Hippey, David J. Balistreri Jr., Ila Balistreri, Christine (Matt) Walker, Tiffany (Shawn) Whitfield, Sarah Balistreri, Jonathan Balistreri; six grandchildren A'Shariyah 8, Christopher 6, Zahynne 5, Trinity 4, Andre 3, Nico 2; his two sisters Marlene Balistreri, and Elaine Balistreri.
He will be greatly missed.
He will be greatly missed.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 24 to May 28, 2020.