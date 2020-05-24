David loved his family first and foremost, so very much. His intelligence and mischievous eyes and playful sense of humor are unforgettable. He loved the lake and the outdoors. I remember his piano talent, especially playing Beethoven's Sonata Pathetique, 1st Movement. He had a deep faith and love of God, and is surely in paradise now, free of suffering and will one day be reunited with those who love him.

Jennifer Robertson

Friend