CLIFTON SPRINGS - David J. Clukey II, 35, beloved hubby, daddy and son, passed away Tuesday (September 29, 2020) with his wifey at his side.



Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday (October 11) at the John Brown Memorial Park, 3 Spring Street Clifton Springs. Social distancing will be observed and masks are mandatory inside the park at all times.



It is requested that memorial donations in memory of David be made to the Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad Ave. Clifton Springs, NY 14432.



David was born in Alexandria, Va. in 1984. He graduated from high school in Geneseo, N.Y. and attended college at Monroe Community College. David worked at GW Lisk in Clifton Springs.



David was a family man, always putting his wife and children first. He could often be found laughing and joking with his best friend, Jake. David was an avid Buffalo Bills fan never giving up on their ability to win. He loved cars and spent many years working as an automotive technician at VanBortel Subaru, Auto Outlets and M&R Automotive.



David fought an aggressive battle with brain cancer displaying his strength, bravery and resilience at all times. He is loved beyond measure and missed by all.



He is survived by his wife, Jaime; children Emma, Sophia and Chase; parents Dave (Diana) Clukey and Barbara Allen; siblings Kurt, Taylor and Brooke Clukey, Michael and Matthew Paulick; grandmother, Virginia Allen; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.



Funeral arrangements have been made with the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main Street, Phelps.

